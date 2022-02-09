(WETM) – The head of Instagram announced last month that Instagram may be changing the way you get your feeds. Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram announced via an Instagram video that Instagram was testing new ways for people to have more choice and control over what they see in their feeds.

This is a feature that many users have desired since Instagram switched to non-chronological feeds back in 2016. Prior to then, your feed would show you the photos in accounts that you followed, in the order that they were posted. You could open up the app, look at the posts until you saw one that you had previously seen, and know that you were caught up on the people that you wanted to follow up on. After many complaints, many thought it was something that was not coming back.

On January 5th, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, made the announcement that Instagram was in the process of testing various options for seeing your posts in your feed. And that it was not just going to be an algorithm change, however, you would have options that you could change.

The three options that Mosseri mentioned were called, Home, Favorites, and Following.

Home – Is essentially how the Instagram App appears today, You will see posts based on algorithms that Instagram thinks that you would be interested in. They will add in suggested or recommended posts as well.

Mosseri said in his post that, if all goes well, they hope to launch these changes in the first half of the year.