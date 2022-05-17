OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A wanted fugitive was found in Ogdensburg on May 16.

On May 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 22-year-old Mathew Carney from Canada who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Florida.

According to CBP, Carney was traveling alone. During his inspection, officers discovered that he had an active warrant due to a bomb threat Carney issued to the Disney World Staff in 2019 when he was employed by Walt Disney World.

The warrant was issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

After processing and confirming the warrant, Carney was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department. He is currently is in the custody of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.