ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - With less than a week of Governor Cuomo left in office, the focus is on Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul and what her vision and goals for New York State will be. A broad coalition is calling on Hochul to 'restore public trust' in the Office.

"There's a whole new opportunity here for state government to take a thoughtful look at things that had been bottled up, things that haven't moved forward for any number of reasons. And to really make New York a fairer, safer place," said Michael Polenberg with the nonprofit Safe Horizon. The organization is just one of many supporters of the #NYBOLD Agenda.