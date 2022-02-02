ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school.

Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week in Arlington County seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.

On his first day in office last month, Youngkin issued an order that not only reversed a school mask mandate that has been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards.

The school boards say Youngkin’s action usurps local authority and unnecessarily upends procedures that allowed schools to safely navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.