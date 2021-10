EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. government has extended non-essential travel restrictions, which were set to expire Thursday night, through Jan. 21, 2022.

However, the announcement published Thursday afternoon in the Federal Register makes it clear that the Secretary of Homeland Security intends to exempt individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The notice doesn't address the date for the fully vaccinated to be exempted, but the White House told reporters earlier it would be on Nov. 8.