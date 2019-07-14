2 killed, 4 hurt in suspected Oklahoma road rage attack

DURANT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driver who was on probation for a previous DUI conviction deliberately forced another vehicle into oncoming traffic on an Oklahoma highway, causing a head-on collision that killed two people and injured four others.

The suspected road rage attack happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant, which is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Authorities identified the driver as 52-year-old Ralph F. McEnnerney, of Kingston.

Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said McEnnerney left the scene of the collision but was later arrested and booked into the Bryan County Jail on two counts of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and felony DUI. Court records don’t indicate if McEnnerney has an attorney and a listed number couldn’t be found for him.

Court records indicate that McEnnerney pleaded guilty in May to DUI, resisting an officer and other charges in Marshall County. He received a one-year suspended prison sentence and a $500 fine, and he was placed on unsupervised probation.

Stewart said McEnnerney was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 when “for some reason” began to drive recklessly next to another vehicle. McEnnerney allegedly struck the passenger side of that vehicle, causing it to veer into oncoming traffic and to hit the other vehicle.

Everyone who were killed or injured was either in the vehicle that was pushed or the one that it struck. One passenger in each vehicle was killed. They were identified as Randy Kinyon, 47, of Henderson, Texas, and Shelley Lynn Mayo, 46, of Caddo, Oklahoma.