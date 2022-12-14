(WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service has called for a winter storm watch in effect from tomorrow morning through late Friday evening.

The weather service is calling for heavy, mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

The warning coordination meteorologist in Binghamton, Mark Pellerito says that precipitation may start as freezing rain, and transition into snow throughout the day.

He says that the storm is a result of two areas of low pressure, which has resulted in blizzards in the Central United States, as well as tornados in the deep south such as Louisiana.

Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 35 miles per hour.

The storm watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna Counties.

Pellerito says that the heavy mix could result in falling debris, and a loss of power.

The Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton, Mark Pellerito says, “and I want to stress, do not focus too much on the exact number of inches of snow, the problem with the snow is that it’s going to be dense. It’s going to have a lot of water content, it’s going to be heavy, it’ll collect on the trees, be wet, be icy, and when you have that, the weight of that on trees, plus a little bit of wind, you could get power outages from that.”

Pellerito urges the public to have an emergency kit in your car with food, water, flashlights, and blankets.

He also reminds people to have resources at the ready at their homes. Be prepared with flashlights, and if possible, a generator.

He says that when we wake up on Friday, the pace of the snowfall should be slowing down, but we should still expect more precipitation.