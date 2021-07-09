National Weather Service surveys Wednesday night storm

APALACHIN, NY – Following the huge storm that took place, the National Weather Service Team was out doing assessments on the damage.

The National Weather Service Binghamton was out early this morning driving around the Town of Apalachin.

Two nights ago there were reports of winds hitting up to 92 miles per hour.

Meteorologist-In-Charge at the National Weather Service Binghamton, Dave Nicosia, says they can tell how fast the winds were by the way the trees were knocked over.

He also says this storm two nights ago was very dangerous.

“We’re just happy and fortunate and happy that nobody got hurt, that we know of. We have to take severe thunderstorms very seriously, they can sometimes do damage that looks like a tornado,” says Nicosia.

During the assessment, Nicosia came across an oak tree that was completely uprooted.

He says just by looking at it, winds had to have at least been as strong as 80 miles per hour.

Teams are still going around cleaning up all the trees that were knocked down.