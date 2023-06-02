ROCHESTER N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Warplane Museum will hold the NWM – Geneseo Airshow this weekend. The show will include performances from the F-16 Viper Demo Team, as well as a full lineup of additional talented and thrilling performers.

According to the NWM, attendees are encouraged to make a day of their visit and bring a blanket and chairs to enjoy the show and move around the field at their leisure. The Museum, along with the Museum Hangar, will be open for viewing and shopping. Re-enactor displays, the F-4 photo cockpit, the National Guard MQ-9 mock-up, and other static displays will also be available.

The show will be held at the National Warplane Museum, located at 3489 Big Tree Lane, Geneseo, NY, 14454. The airshow gates will open at 9:15 a.m., with flying beginning at 10:30 am. The airshow formal opening will begin at 11:45 a.m. and will go until 3:45 p.m.

You can see the complete list of aircrafts here.