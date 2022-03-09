BINGHAMTON, NY – March 7th through the 11th is recognized as National School Breakfast Week by the School Nutrition Association.

Students at Chengano Forks elementary get to enjoy a balanced breakfast that includes whole grains, milk, fruit and vegetable.

The school offers a breakfast on the go cart where students line up, pick out what they want, and head over to their classroom to start their day.

Registered Dietician with Broome-Tioga BOCES Julia Raway says the staff here is always doing what they can to make sure the students are fed.

“Just like any meal throughout the day, breakfast is important. It nourishes students, it’s really hard to learn on an empty stomach when your stomach is growling so we really encourage students to enjoy breakfast at school, it’s nutritious,” says Raway.

Raway also mentions this cart wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the American Dairy Association North East.

About 260 breakfasts were served this morning at Chenango Forks.

Raway adds that any student that eat breakfast at school are less likely to be late, absent, or visit the school nurse.