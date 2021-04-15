BINGHAMTON, NY – This week we are celebrating the workers that do their part in keeping the first responders safe.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week and it’s a time to honor the 9-1-1 dispatchers and all their hard work.

On a day to day basis they take phone calls, dispatch patrols, make calls to the department of public works or transportation.

Everyday is so different for them, they never know what to expect.

Amanda Bailey, an Emergency Service Dispatcher, says she’s been doing this for over 20 years now and she loves the unknown aspect of her job.

“I’m not someone that’s really great out on the scene doing things, so if I can do something behind the scenes that helps them do their job better on scene, I love it. That’s what I’m here for,” says Bailey.

Bailey says they have been celebrating with food all week.

They’ve had some themed days as well, like a luau and a 1980s theme throwback food.

It’s a fun way they can all get together and celebrate while answering phone calls.

Bailey says people have also been buying them lunch and she’s so honored to be recognized in that way and she couldn’t be happier.