National Preparedness Month – tips on being ready

TOWN OF DICKINSON N.Y -Be prepared, not scared.

That’s the theme of National Preparedness Month this year.

Officials from Broome County and the Red Cross held a news conference yesterday to stress the importance of being ready for natural disasters.

The Red Cross says that can be done in three simple ways: build a kit, make a plan and be informed.



A kit should include three days worth of non-perishable food and water, a first aid kit, digital copies of important documents and a mobile phone charger for your vehicle.

A plan should include a meeting point for family members outside the affected area and a point of contact out-of-town for everyone to communicate with.

“One of the things that makes us most resilient and helps us to prepare and respond to these disasters is having these conversations ahead of time. Not only during September, National Preparedness Month, but all year round,” says Director of Emergency Services Michael Ponticiello.

And you can stay informed through the Red Cross’s disaster response app available for smart phones or by signing up for New York alert texts.

There are weekly themes throughout the month.

Save early for disaster costs.

Make a plan to prepare for disasters.

Teach youth to prepare for disasters.

And get involved in your community’s preparedness.

There’s more information at ready.gov