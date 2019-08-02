National Night Out preview

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Local organizers are once again looking to rally the community to take back the streets.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David joined Police Chief Joe Zikuski and Reverend Henry Ausby of Hands of Hope Ministries to announce details for next Tuesday’s National Night Out events.

Ausby has organizing the neighborhood celebrations since 1996.

This year’s Night Out will take place at 5 different venues across the city and feature a variety of games, free food and and other activities.

This years theme is “Better Together”.

Ausby says the ongoing drug epidemic, which affects all aspects of society, will require everyone’s help to defeat.

“We’re asking the whole community to come together and do what you can in this fight against drugs,” Ausby says.

Ausby says the events also give residents an opportunity to interact with police officers in a fun and relaxed setting.

Police Chief Joe Zikuski says neighbors shouldn’t have to fear criminals, it should be the other way around.

“We need the bad guys, the criminals to be in the minority so they’re worried about what the neighbors are going to say, people are going to say when they see crimes are committed. That they’re going to call police, that we’re going to stick together, make them be the ones who are afraid,” said Zikuski.

Night Out festivities this year will get started with a daytime carnival at Saratoga Apartments on the Southside from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The celebration at Cheri A Lindsay Park on the Northside runs from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There will also be events at Columbus Park downtown from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Fairview Park from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and at the Broome County Public Library from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.