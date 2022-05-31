WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KTLA) – A California family hosted an unexpected visitor that entered using their dog door: a coyote.

“The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?” said homeowner Julie Levine.

Levine said the family only knew of the coyote’s entrance after checking their cameras.

“They’re definitely very brazen, I mean, to go inside the house like they belong there. … We know they can scale fences, but we just didn’t think that they would go through the dog door itself and be in the house,” Levine said.

The intrusion at the Levine home happened just days after a coyote is believed to have attacked another family’s dog in the same neighborhood.

“The son found it when it happened and pulled the dog out of its mouth,” Levine said.