(WJW) — Nov. 30 isn’t an official holiday, but it marks a day many people look forward to: It’s Spotify Wrapped day.

Spotify launched the year-end “Wrapped” campaign Wednesday, which allows users to see their top-streamed artists, albums, genres and more. Anyone who has a Spotify account will get one. To see yours, head over to the Spotify app and log in.

On Wednesday, your Spotify Wrapped should pop up once you log on. But if you miss it, it will also stay on the homepage of your app. (Spotify Wrapped is not available on desktop.)

Who is on top this year?

Global recording artist Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify for the third year in a row. According to the music platform, no other artist has accomplished the feat before.

Taylor Swift ranked as the second-most-streamed artist of the year, globally, for the second year in a row.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the most-streamed song around the world in 2022.

Check out all the 2022 Spotify Wrapped top-five lists:

Top five artists globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most viral artists globally

The most “viral” artists are those whose songs were most commonly shared on social media, Spotify said.

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Top five songs globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by Kid LAROI “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

Top albums globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “=” by Ed Sheeran “Planet Her” by Doja Cat

Top podcasts globally

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain” “CASO 63 (All Languages)” “Crime Junkie”

More information on the top artists, songs and trends of 2022 can be found at Spotify.

Not to be left out of the conversation, this year Apple Music revamped its “Replay experience,” which is similar to Spotify Wrapped. Though launched in 2019, Replay previously had less robust end-of-year statistics for users, or even the functionality to share these lists. This year, Apple Music users can share a highlight reel of their top artists and songs. Additionally, subscribers can get real-time insights of their listening habits, since data will continue to be collected through Dec. 31, the company says. Users will also be able to find out if they’re among the “Superfans” of a particular artist — meaning they’re in the top 100 listeners of that artist or genre.