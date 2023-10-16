(NEXSTAR) – If Julia Louis-Dreyfus knows anything about the mysterious “Seinfeld” project that Jerry Seinfeld alluded to earlier this month, she’s clearly keeping it in the vault.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a recent interview with The Guardian. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Louis-Dreyfus was specifically reacting to Seinfeld’s comments at an Oct. 7 performance in Boston after he was asked if he was happy with the finale of his sitcom.

“Did I like what? The ending? Of the show?” Seinfeld said, repeating a question from an audience member. “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it. Because it is a secret.”

Perhaps egged on by some booing in the audience, Seinfeld continued.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK?” But you can’t tell anybody,” he said. “Something is going to happen, that has to do with that ending, but it hasn’t happened yet. And, just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see. You’ll see.”

His comments have since sparked speculation that the show may be coming back in some form or that the cast is staging some type of reunion.

Despite its strong viewership, the two-part finale of “Seinfeld” — dubbed simply “The Finale” — wasn’t universally loved at the time. Written by “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David, the episode concerned the four main characters — Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer — being put on trial for failing to intervene during a carjacking.

By the end of the episode, the four of them had been found guilty and sentenced to a year in prison.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (center), who played Elaine Benes on the popular NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” said she didn’t know anything about the “secret” project her co-star Jerry Seinfeld had hinted at during an Oct. 2023 performance. (Photo by Joey Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

David acknowledged some of that hate in 2014, and Seinfeld said in a 2017 interview that he “sometimes [thinks] we really shouldn’t have even done it.”

The show did have a bit of a reunion in 2009 on David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but it’s currently unclear if Seinfeld is hinting at a similar return via “Curb” (the HBO series is reportedly ending after its current season) or new episodes of “Seinfeld” — or something else entirely.

Aside from Louis-Dreyfus, “Seinfeld” cast members Jason Alexander and Michael Richards have not yet publicly commented or responded to Seinfeld’s comments in Boston.