DENVER (KDVR/WXIN) — Remains found in Colorado have been positively identified as Suzanne Morphew, a woman who went missing on Mother’s Day weekend three years ago, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Morphew, who is originally from Indiana, was reported missing from her home in Chaffee County, Colorado, on May 10, 2020. She had moved from Indiana to Colorado several years before her disappearance.

Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew, was originally charged and accused of killing his wife. However, the charges ended up being dropped in 2021 after Barry Morphew’s lawyers argued there was no physical evidence that Suzanne Morphew was even dead and that there was no evidence of a murder nor any witnesses.

Suzanne Morphew’s remains were located during an unrelated search on Sept. 22, officials said. Specific information, such as where the remains were found, was being withheld, according to CBI.

According to CBI, no arrests have been made since the remains were located.

While the charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed in 2021, it was noted by the prosecution at the time that the charges could be refiled in the future if Suzanne Morphew’s remains or further evidence were unearthed.

FILE – Barry Morphew leaves a Fremont County court building in Canon City, Colo., with his daughters, Macy, left, and Mallory, after charges against him in the presumed death of his wife were dismissed Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File)

Last May, Suzanne and Barry Morphew’s daughters broke their silence and said that they believed their father had nothing to do with their mother’s disappearance.

While Barry Morphew’s murder charge in relation to his wife was dismissed, Barry Morphew did plead guilty to voter fraud in 2022 after admitting to casting a ballot for then President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. He reportedly used his missing wife’s name to vote for Trump because he felt the Republican candidate “could use the extra vote,” the Associated Press reported.