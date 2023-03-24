LOS ANGELES (AP/NEXSTAR) — Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

Messages to representatives for Witherspoon and Toth were not immediately returned. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

The announcement comes the same day Witherspoon’s latest endeavor, the singing competition series “My Kind of Country” debuts on Apple TV+. The series, executive-produced by Witherspoon, features Witherspoon alongside country stars like Kacey Musgraves and Orville Peck in a worldwide search for a country music star.

Though primarily known for her acting work, Witherspoon has made a name for herself as a formidable figure in production with her company Hello Sunshine. Co-founded by Witherspoon, the company has been a key tastemaker in TV (HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Amazon’s “Daisy Jones & the Six”), books (“Where the Crawdads Sing”) and films (“Wild” and “Gone Girl”).