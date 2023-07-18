(WXIN) – Peacock subscribers are set for a price increase.

Effective Aug. 17, the streaming service will go up by $1 for Premium subscribers (from $4.99 to $5.99) and $2 for Premium Plus subscribers (from $9.99 to $11.99). The Premium subscription includes advertisements, while the Premium Plus subscription gets rid of most ads and allows viewers to download content for offline viewing. Premium Plus also grants access to livestreaming of local NBC affiliates.

This marks the first price increase for Peacock, which dropped its free plan for new subscribers earlier this year. The service from NBCUniversal launched in July 2020.

The annual Premium plan will increase from $49.99 to $59.99, while a Premium Plus annual subscription will go from $99.99 to $119.99.

Current customers will see the new rates during the next billing cycle starting “on or after” Aug. 17, while new customers will pay the new rates when they sign up. The revised pricing structure already appears on Peacock’s website.

Peacock isn’t alone in charging more for its streaming service. Last year, Disney+ and Hulu increased their subscription prices. Paramount+ and Max announced price increases earlier this year.