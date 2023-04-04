(The Hill) – New York Judge Juan Merchan ruled on Monday night that a handful of photographers will be allowed to take pictures in the courtroom where former President Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday, but he will not allow video cameras, according to reports.

Merchan issued his ruling after Trump’s legal team argued against having cameras in the court room, saying that it would create a “circus-like” atmosphere. The decision, reported by ABC News and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, said that five still photographers would be allowed in the courtroom for several minutes before being vacated from the room.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges,” Merchan wrote in the decision, as reported by ABC.

The decision also reportedly stated that no electronic devices would be allowed in the main or overflow courtrooms.

Trump is expected to appear in court for his arraignment regarding his involvement in the 2016 hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair that he has repeatedly denied. He was indicted last week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into the payments.