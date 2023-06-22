MINNEAPOLIS (WTAJ) — A massive recall of frozen fruits is underway across the country that includes such retail stores as Walmart, Target and Aldi.

The voluntary recall comes from Sunrise Grower’s Inc and includes specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people, and others that may have weakened immune systems.

Symptoms in healthy people may only be short-term and could include high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, the infection can cause pregnant women to have miscarriages or stillbirths.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, these products were distributed to the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming from Jan. 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the U.S. from Nov. 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Alaska, Alabama, Connecticut, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin from March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from Oct. 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023

Aldi: Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia from Oct. 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma from April 5, 2023, to May 4, 2023

To see all stores, brands, lot codes, and expiration dates, click here.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

Consumers with these products should not consume them. Instead, they should either throw them away or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Saying “our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority,” Sunrise Growers has ended all future business transactions with the third-party supplier.