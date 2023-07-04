(KTLA) – Mattel is making efforts to turn another beloved brand into a blockbuster hit.

The forthcoming “Barney” film from Mattel Films has been revealed, and it’s not going to be for kids.

The live-action film will star Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya.

An executive from Mattel, which owns Barney, told the New Yorker the “Barney” movie will be surrealistic and adult-focused. It will be an “A24-type” project, executive Kevin McKeon revealed to the outlet.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” he said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Mattel is already working on a Hot Wheels movie with J.J. Abrams and another with Vin Diesel based on Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots.