BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The CDC issued a recall of a Brie and camembert cheese due to a Listeria outbreak. The cheese could be in local grocery stores.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause severe illness when it spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses result in hospitalizations and sometimes death.

The cheese being recalled is made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. and is sold under multiple brand names. A brand name that Southern Tier residents might recognize is ‘Market 32’ which is the generic name of Price Chopper products.

The following Market 32 products, along with many other products have been recalled.

Market 32 – 14 oz. Brie – double crème, rounds

Market 32 – 8 oz. Brie – double crème, rounds

Market 32 – 8 oz. Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped

Market 32 – 8 oz. Brie – triple crème, rounds

Market 32 – Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped

8 oz. Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds

You can view a full list of recalled items here.

The items recalled have best-by dates from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

There have been 6 illnesses and 5 hospitalizations reported so far across 6 states.

The CDC says that you should throw the cheese away and clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese as Listeria can survive in a refrigerator and easily spread to other foods and surfaces,