TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview that he was done boycotting Bud Light and said the company has learned its lesson.

“They deserved a black eye, and they got one,” Rock told Carlson. “Do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

Bud Light faced backlash over a brief partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year. Mulvaney in April shared a sponsored post to her Instagram page promoting Bud Light’s annual March Madness sweepstakes.

Some right-wing celebrities, media personalities and politicians responded to Mulvaney’s post by uploading videos of themselves destroying cases of Bud Light to social media and calling for a nationwide boycott of the beer.

Rock, who had also called for a boycott, said in his recent interview with Carlson that the punishment Anheuser-Busch has received doesn’t “fit the crime.”

“I would like to see people get us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in,” he said.

Rock thinks the company’s partial move from St. Louis to New York City played a role in the campaign, along with their hiring of “Ivy League, progressive people.”

“There’s nothing wrong with giving a spanking,” Rock said. “You don’t spank them for the rest of their life.”

In April, Rock posted a video to social media in which he shot up a bunch of Bud Light cans in protest of the ad campaign. In August, he was spotted apparently drinking a Bud Light while at a concert in Nashville.

“Someone gets taught a lesson, you said we made a mistake, alright man, let’s move on,” he said. “We’ve done it for a whole lot worse.”

The Hills’ Miranda Nazzaro contribued to this story.