(The Hill) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slamming conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whom she described as a “person of grievance” in an interview on Tuesday.

“I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him,” Clinton said in an interview with Gayle King during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.” “Resentment, grievance, anger … women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.”

Thomas has been on the receiving end of sharp criticism from women’s rights groups and Democrats following the court’s blockbuster decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling granting abortion rights.

Thomas has long been an opponent of Roe, and in his abortion opinion said the court should reconsider other rights such as contraception and same-sex marriage.

“He has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures to find cases, pass laws, get them up,” Clinton said, adding Thomas’s message to conservative judicial activists has been “I may not get them the first, the second, or the third time, but we’re going to keep at it.”

Thomas has also been rebuked by Democrats over his refusal to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, despite his wife Ginni Thomas playing a prominent role in organizing around efforts to keep former President Trump in office.

Clinton ran for president in 2016 and lost to Trump. She has since written a best-selling book about her campaign and has engaged in dozens of television interviews, documentaries and speaking gigs offering her thoughts on politics, the media and pop culture.