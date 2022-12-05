DENVER (KDVR) — If you have a Christmas present to send out, holiday shipping deadlines are starting to approach.

The United States Postal Service said Monday that in order to ensure that customers get their holiday packages on time, letter carriers will be delivering as early as 6 a.m. in many metro locations across the country.

“This month, our carriers will be out delivering in the early mornings in many communities. To help keep your letter carrier safe, we ask you to keep your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not yet been delivered,” USPS said. “We have prepared all year to deliver certainty and continuity this holiday, and that means starting early in the morning.”

The USPS said these are the shipping deadlines you need to know if you have a package to get out for Christmas this year:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.

Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight

Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 3-day select

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air

USPS said you can keep an eye on your deliveries by registering at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what packages are on the way to your house, and to receive daily emails showing what mail will be delivered.