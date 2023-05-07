OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Oakland Athletics pitcher and three-time World Series champion, Vida Blue, passed away on Saturday. He was 73.

Blue made his Major League Baseball debut when joined the Oakland A’s organization in 1969. He was an American League MVP and helped the Oakland A’s win three consecutive World Series championships from 1972 to 1974. Blue, who wore the number “35”, was also a six-time MLB All-Star.

Major League Baseball released the following statement on Blue’s passing: “We mourn the passing of Vida Blue, a Cy Young, MVP and three-time World Series winner. He was 73.”

The Oakland A’s released a statement Sunday morning that read in part: “Vida will always be a franchise legend and friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

A cause of death was not listed for the Oakland A’s Hall of Famer.

Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts with 24 complete games, eight of them shutouts. He was 22 at when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award. He remains among just 11 pitchers to win MVP and Cy Young in the same year.

Blue finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with Oakland (1969-77), San Francisco (1978-81, 85-86) and Kansas City (1982-83).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.