(The Hill) – Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood said his restaurant was lost in the raging wildfires on Maui this week.

His restaurant, Fleetwood’s, stood on the waterfront in Lahaina, which has been almost completely destroyed by a wildfire that has killed at least 80 people, state officials said.

“This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” Fleetwood said on Instagram. “Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI,” he added. “We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

Mick Fleetwood arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fleetwood said he has lived on the island of Maui “for decades.”

The fires tore through western Maui this week and forced some in Lahaina to swim into the ocean to escape the flames. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen compared the destruction to a war.

“The closest thing I can compare it to is perhaps a war zone or maybe a bomb went off. It was cars in the street, doors open, you know, melted to the ground. Most structures no longer exist,” Bissen said. “For blocks and blocks of this.”

President Biden signed a disaster declaration for Hawaii on Friday, allowing federal disaster aid to flow onto the island.