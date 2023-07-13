(KTLA) – Universal Studios Hollywood will soon break ground on its newest “Fast and Furious”-themed roller coaster, park officials announced on Wednesday.

Park officials said the new coaster will “engulf” guests in the “Fast and Furious” universe through “innovative and technological achievements never previously employed,” according to a press release.

A view of the construction for Universal Studios Hollywood’s new roller coaster. ( KTLA)

Rumors about the park’s new roller began swirling in October, when a screenshot of a geotechnical study submitted by the theme park was shared on Twitter.

The study showed that officials planned for the ride’s track to begin in the upper lot, go over the Starway Escalator, descend toward the lower lot, and then back up again.

“When I saw the permit, I got excited because this was something that was only rumored, but then to see the permit, it shows that they are testing to see whether this is possible,” Alicia Stella, a theme park blogger who spoke to KTLA about the new coaster, said in October.

After the geotechnical study was shared, multiple theme park bloggers believed that the new ride would be inspired by the “Fast and Furious” franchise based on auto-themed concept art that had been posted online.

If the concept art is accurate, the “Fast and Furious” coaster would include cars that “drift” on the coaster track to replicate the movement of cars in the films.

Actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, and Jordana Brewster are photographed at the premiere of Universal’s “Fast & Furious” film on March 12, 2009, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Theme park blog WDWNT reported in April that residents who live near the amusement park raised concerns about the added noise pollution the new attraction might contribute to the area. The theme park, meanwhile, had tested noise levels near the new coaster’s location to see how far the sound would travel.

The Animal Actors show, the Special Effects show and the Production Central Store were also closed to make way for the future attraction.

Officials are expected to share more details about the coaster in coming months. No potential opening date has been announced.