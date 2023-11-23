(NEXSTAR) – Hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner for your friends and family can be an enjoyable experience – until it’s time to clean up.

While you might feel tempted to toss those turkey bones in the garbage disposal, plumbers have warned against it.

Just last month, Prime Plumbing in Baltimore, Maryland, posted a viral video on TikTok listing common foods people should never put in that part of the kitchen sink.

Aside from bones, plumbers who work for the company advised against placing starchy foods like rice and potatoes in the disposal.

If you’re wondering why these foods are big no-nos, Consumer Reports explained that garbage disposals can’t handle all types of waste.

Yes, the blades can grind through almost anything — but you could encounter plumbing issues down the line depending on what you dispose of.

Large quantities of starchy foods and fibrous vegetables (such as celery, corn husks, and asparagus) might cause clogs.

Don’t cut corners and pour gravy down the drain, either. David Duest, director of the Deer Island Treatment Plant in Boston, told Consumer Reports that fats, oils, and grease are problematic for the appliance. These liquids tend to congeal and can clog up your water system as well.

Eggs are a staple ingredient for many holiday dishes, but the shells should go in the trash can or compost. While they probably seem harmless, eggshells don’t decompose quickly. If you keep placing them in the disposal, over time, those bits can pile up and stop up the drain.

With so many foods off limits, what can you put in the disposal? The Georgia-based company Trinity Plumbing noted on its website that citrus rinds, cooked meat scraps (not large bones) and virtually all fruits are safe.

So take it easy on your garbage disposal this holiday season. Trinity Plumbing said disposals can last for about 10 years or so with good care.