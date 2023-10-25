BERWICK, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — A deer crashed through the window of a middle school classroom in Pennsylvania and ran down a hallway, causing a commotion Wednesday morning.

Berwick Middle School officials said a teacher was inside the room when the deer bolted through the window around 9:30 a.m.

The animal then went into another classroom, startling a small group of students and a teacher. The group immediately exited the room and locked the deer inside, according to officials. No one was injured.

“We were fortunate of the timing that it had happened,” said Greg Daily, the supervisor of the Berwick Area School District Police Department. “If it would’ve been six minutes or so earlier, there would’ve been students and staff in the hallway.”

Berwick and Salem Township police officers responded to the school and helped put a blanket over the deer’s head. They then brought the deer outside before the Pennsylvania Game Commission took custody of it.

At this time, it is unconfirmed whether the deer was tranquilized or killed when being extracted from the building.

You can watch the deer enter Berwick Middle School hallways in the video clip below.