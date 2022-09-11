ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – A police officer in Colorado was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a disturbance call.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the reported disturbance was located on the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue. Arvada is a city northwest of Denver.

The officer’s name was not immediately released, nor were any details of what led to the killing.

A procession was held from Lutheran Hospital to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, but the department said it has taken a suspect into custody. The suspect’s identity was also not released Sunday morning.

Police plan to hold a press conference Sunday to give an update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.