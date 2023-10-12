NEW YORK (WPIX) — Inflation is coming for Chipotle’s burritos, tacos and bowls.

“For the first time in over a year, we will be taking a modest price increase to offset inflation,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement shared with Nexstar.

It’s the fourth time the fast-casual chain has raised prices over the past two years, CBS News reports. Chipotle cited ongoing inflation for the change, but did not disclose which menu items will be affected.

Chipotle’s prices vary by location. A check of prices listed online Thursday at locations around the country showed chicken burritos for anywhere between $8.85 in Houston to $10.95 in New York.

Experts say that even though inflation has cooled, prices for goods and services are still increasing — albeit at a slower rate. Federal data released Thursday showed year-over-year inflation at 3.7% as of September.

Chipotle is far from the only brand raising prices in recent months. Netflix, Disneyland, Disney World, the United States Postal Service and the Girl Scouts of America have all announced they’re raising prices — and that’s only since the start of October.