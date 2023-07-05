(KSNW/NEXSTAR) — Several belVita breakfast sandwich products sold across the U.S. are being recalled due to the possibility they may contain undeclared peanuts, a known allergen.

Mondelēz Global LLC, which owns belVita, says the recall is the result of cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

People with allergies or severe sensitivities to peanuts may be at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected items. Mondelēz Global LLC, which owns belVita, says there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions so far.

The recall is limited to the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide.

Product UPC code Best When Used By Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 05723 7 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme

(1 lb 5.12 oz carton) 0 44000 05861 6 Best When Used by dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on side flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme

(14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 06330 6 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme

(2 lb 12 oz carton) 0 44000 04602 6 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on side of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme

(8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 06304 7 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on top flap of carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Dark Chocolate Creme

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 04070 3 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on back of pouch) belVita Breakfast Sandwich,

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme

(1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 06370 2 Dates before and including Feb. 25, 2024

(Located on back of pouch)

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products, and those who may have purchased the recalled items should discard the products. According to Mayo Clinic, mild symptoms of peanut allergy include itching of the mouth or throat, hives, and difficulty breathing. More serious wheat reactions include anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

No other belVita products, Mondelēz Global LLC products, or markets outside the United States are included in or affected by this recall.

Consumers can contact the company at (855) 535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Mondays-Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.