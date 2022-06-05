CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed, and 17 others were injured in a shooting that occurred near a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. for a shooting call near a bar. According to Chattanooga police, 14 people were shot and three victims attempting to flee the scene were struck by vehicles.

Chief of Police Celeste Murphy says two victims died of gunshot wounds and another died from injuries that were sustained after being struck by a vehicle. Chattanooga police say several victims remain in critical condition. In a press conference, officers revealed that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Officers believe there are multiple shooters involved in the incident but state there is no threat to public safety at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

Earlier in the night, gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. No arrests have been made in this shooting.