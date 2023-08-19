HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Two NASCAR drivers that were recently arrested for DWI in Huntersville this month have been suspended indefinitely, officials have confirmed.

NASCAR authorities told Nexstar’s WJZY that drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White were both suspended from NASCAR indefinitely, citing two behavioral conduct standards from its rulebook.

Both suspensions occurred on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Records show driver Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 3, and Huntersville Police records state a DWI arrest at the same time.

White drove a Toyota for Mooresville-based TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he placed 47th in the 2023 standings. He also had more than 50 starts in the Xfinity Series.

Driver Christopher Hacker, 23, was also pulled over by Huntersville Police just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on I-77 North for excessive speeding, according to the police report.

Upon further investigation, Huntersville Police said Hacker had been arrested for DWI and cited for other traffic-related offenses.

North Carolina Judicial Branch public records show Hacker is scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 19. In addition to the DWI charge, Hacker faces charges of reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt, the judicial branch’s website shows.

Records state Hacker also had his driver’s license revoked for 30 days, which is standard procedure for a DWI arrest in the state.

Hacker competed part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.