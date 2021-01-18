National Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated with acts of kindness

BINGHAMTON, NY – While unable to gather this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the United Way of Broome County still honored his legacy by celebrating a day of giving back.

Through its social media sites, the charitable organization has suggested ways to help those in the Black community, including supporting Black-owned businesses, donating to a civic or justice organization, or performing random acts of kindness.

The battle for social justice and equality that Doctor King fought continues today, and Korin Kirk says that while this day is important each year, given the mass Black Lives Matter movement last year, many more people may be ready to join the fight.

“I think that there are a lot more people looking to do something, and looking for some direction on what to do because of the Black Lives Matter movement and everything that’s been happening over 2020. So, this year, I think people are really looking to do something more to improve their community, to support the Black community. So, I think that’s wonderful, and I hope it continues,” says Kirk.

Kirk added that people are paying attention to the social movements in the country, and that change continues to be necessary.

She says she’d personally like to see changes within the criminal justice system, the education system, and in Broome County, safe, affordable housing.