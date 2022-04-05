BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is kicking off National Library Week by recognizing the efforts of the Broome County Public Library.

The meeting today was to focus on the role that library play in the communities.

In an effort to make this library free and open to everybody, funding comes from the county, city, and Friends of the Broome County Public Library.

The Friends of the B-C-P-L do things like have book sales and an annual direct appeal as ways to raise funds.

Library Director, Josias Bartram says thanks to these efforts, the library will be launching 3 new initiatives.

“The first of those is a bilingual story time that will take place in English and in another language which is widely spoken in Broome County. We’re starting that with Ukrainian and we’ve been able to build some strong connections with the Ukrainian community here,” says Bartram.

The 2nd one is the STEAM program and the 3rd is refurbishing the reading garden into an educational outdoor classroom.

These initiatives are set to take place over the course of the next year.

The bilingual story time, however, will launch this upcoming September.