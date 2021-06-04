National Guard looks for recruits

BINGHAMTON, NY -The National Guard is looking for new recruits to serve and protect their state and country.

Locally, the 204th Engineer Battalion service members assist with infrastructure and natural disasters such as flooding.

Kyle Krause is a Sergeant First Class and a recruiter for the area.

He says many people work 9 to 5 jobs and serve their community one weekend a month.

He adds that there are many perks, such as 100 percent college tuition assistance.

Krause says the first thing someone should do if interested in joining is seek out a recruiter and ask as many questions as you have.

“When you go in and see a recruiter, you’re not signing any contracts. You’re getting information. And that’s what’s key. Information for you to be more successful, whether you say ‘yes I want to join’ or you know what, it’s not for me. And that’s perfectly fine,” says Krause.

For more on joining the Guard or to find a recruiter, you can go to National Guard dot com or call 1800-Go-Guard.