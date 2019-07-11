National French Fry Day Giveaway this Saturday

Celebrate National French Fry Day with FREE World Famous Fries from McDelivery with Uber Eats.

On Saturday, McDonald’s will be offering a free medium fries with any order, exclusively on Uber Eats starting at 11 a.m. local time in honor of National French Fry Day. All you have to do is download the Uber Eats app, add a medium World Famous Fries to your McDelivery order and enter the promo code within the Uber Eats app to experience how McDelivery with Uber Eats is delivering happy. Small order fee may apply. See Uber Eats app for details.

So go ahead and order all your favorite, craveable McDonald’s menu items this Saturday – with our World Famous Fries the fries on the house.

Offer T&Cs:

Get a free medium fries on orders via Uber Eats on 7/13/19 from 11am to 11:59pm local time. Taxes, delivery and service fees still apply. Small order fee applies to orders under $10. Cannot be combined. See the Uber Eats app for details and offer code. Value menu and promotional pricing not valid for delivery. Delivery prices may be higher than at restaurants.