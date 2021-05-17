National EMS week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Ambulance workers and other first responders are being celebrated this week for all of their hard work.

It’s Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, Week.

Broome County officials held a news conference today stressing that the pandemic has proven that EMS care should not be taken for granted.

EMS workers were involved in sampling for the vaccine, helping out at mass vaccination sites and even going to people’s houses to get them vaccinated if they are home-bound.

Ranee Conklin, Director of Operations for Eastern Broome Emergency Services, says dealing with the pandemic is tough, but she’s thankful for her co-workers.

“We are out everyday just meeting all kinds of needs, not always like dire emergencies, sometimes it’s just something easy and we’re just there for the community and when things get bad, everybody just comes together as one and we go out and we get the job done,” says Conklin.

EMS workers receive 55,000 calls annually.

County Executive Jason Garnar says Broome is blessed to have high quality emergency medical services.