National Donate Life Month flag raised

BINGHAMTON, NY – A flag raising event was held outside the Broome County Sheriff’s Office today to honor organ donation month.

As of right now, more than 109,000 Americans are in need of a life-saving organ transplant.

9,000 of those are here in New York State.

The donate life flag was created in 2006, and since then it has been a symbol of unity and hope for many people.

Adam Cox, an Organ Donation Specialist with the Center for Donation and Transplant, says they raise this flag for the donors and those waiting for their second chance at life.

“We acknowledge the medical professionals and staff among us who work everyday to care for our family, friends and neighbors and who play an active role in honoring the decisions of donors and their families to offer life, hope and healing to others through donation,” says Cox.

Cox asks supporters to educate their fellow New Yorkers and to spread the word about the need for donors.

To register to become a organ, eye, or tissue donor, go to donatelife.NY.gov.