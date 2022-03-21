BINGHAMTON, NY -For years now this organization has offered Syringe Exchange Program’s that are designed to protect the public’s health.

Today is National Day of Action on Syringe Exchange, and Southern Tier AIDS Program says that the SEPs program saves lives.

It helps those experiencing a substance use disorder get the help they need to regain a healthy life, reducing the impact of drug use on the community.

STAP offers this anonymous exchange program so people can get needles that have never been used before.

“The number of overdoses nationwide is continuing to go up, people are continuing to die and it’s time to do something different,” says Barry.

Executive Director, John Barry says the program has been successful and keeps people alive longer.

STAP also offers referrals to things like housing and/or treatment centers.

It also provides people with Naloxone, which can help treat an overdose.

Barry says there are 3 sites, 1 located at 277 Main Street Johnson City, 1 in Ithaca and 1 in Norwich.

If anyone is interested in hearing more about STAP call 237-0497