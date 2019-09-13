National Clean Up Day means Endicott gets a new street sweeper

ENDICOTT N.Y -A new tool looks to make this year’s National Clean Up Day a major success.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and the Village of Endicott unveiled a brand new street sweeper.

Lupardo was able to secure $184,000 in state funding to purchase the sweeper.

Public works crews have already been putting it to use.

The announcement also coincides with the upcoming National Clean Up Day which will be recognized on Saturday September 21st.

Endicott Police Chief Pat Garey says keeping your neighborhood clean does more than just making it look nice.

“The importance of it when we talk about policing and crime is that when we can improve the physical make up of a neighborhood, that reduces crime. This is actually something that non public safety funds could help combat crime in the village,” says Garey.

Residents across Broome County are encouraged to do their part a week from tomorrow by cleaning up around their own homes and neighborhoods, or by joining a community clean up.

To join a clean-up event, or start your own, visit Nationalcleanupday.org/join.us