OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A national association is welcoming local residents to join their “Walk To End Alzheimer’s”.

The Central New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is organizing the walk, which will take place on September 9th at Hickories Park in Owego. Participants may join the walk to support a cause that, according to the group, impacts over 410,000 people in New York State. In addition to the walk, participants may also honor those impacted by joining in a “Promise Garden”. Walk manager Kirsten Johnson says Alzheimer’s is coming closer then ever to an end.

“We hope that everyone in our community can join us to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease, for more steps toward treatments and to finally end this disease,” Johnson said in a press release.

The organization says funds raised by the event will go towards ensuring free access to programming and funding research. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 11 a.m., with registration opening at 10.

For more information or to pre-register, visit alz.org/cnywalk.