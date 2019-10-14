NASSAM gives to local charities this year

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – A national group of car enthusiasts is giving back to the community that hosted their annual gathering.

The North American Solstice and Sky Meet, or NASSAM, had its annual meet-up this summer in Corning.

NASSAM is made up of Pontaic Solstice and Saturn Sky owners.

During their week-long gathering, they took several trips around Upstate New York and even got to drive the track at Watkins Glen International.

NASSAM also hosted a car show in downtown Corning which helped to raise $13,000 the group’s second highest total ever.

The money is being donated to CHOW, the Crime Victim Assistance Center and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“So we selected the charities based on wanting to go local this year. A lot of times they’ll choose a national organization that a lot of people might know, but I was thinking as we were going to the Southern Tier, having the event in Corning, and driving throughout, going to Animal Adventure, going to Letchworth Park, going up to Sodus Point, Skaneatles…we need to give back to the community that we’re enjoying,” says Adler.

Each organization will get $4,500.