NASCAR Cup Series returns to Watkins Glen in late August 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Watkins Glen International and New York State on Sunday, August 21, two weeks later than the race’s typical weekend.

The race was announced as part of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and will be the second-to-last NASCAR Cup Series regular season race of the season.

“The on-track intensity is going ramp up even more for next year’s race,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “Moving our race to later in August means the drivers will be in desperation mode to secure one of the few remaining chances at the championship. Dreams will be made, and title hopes dashed, on the twists and turns at The Glen.”

The race at Watkins Glen will lead up to the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to set up the Playoff field of 16 drivers.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series 2022 seasons will be announced in the near future. In addition, start times and television network information for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.