NASCAR allows local fan to walk around Pocono Raceway to celebrate weight loss

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Johnson City man’s dream came true last Sunday thanks to a simple tweet.

Eric Webler works in commercial production here at NewsChannel 34, but he’s also a huge NASCAR fan.

Last Monday, Webler tweeted about wanting to walk Pocono Raceway in celebration of losing 50 pounds, a journey he has been on since January.

The tweet unexpectedly blew up, and within hours Webler was confirmed to be walking the track before Sunday’s race.

Webler was shocked, as walking a NASCAR track isn’t something people are normally allowed to do on race day.

“I’ve always said that the NASCAR community, like the NASCAR fan base, is a family. And I really feel like it doesn’t…it isn’t just the fan base, it really goes to show that the fans, the media members, the drivers, the people a part of the sport, everyone is a family for NASCAR,” says Webler.

Additionally surprises came the day of the walk, when NASCAR hall of famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his driver Noah Gragson showed up to walk the lap too.

Webler says he hopes to ultimately lose 200 pounds, and while that journey may take awhile, he’s very grateful for the support the community showed him.