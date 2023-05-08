TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton’s primary softball complex is about to become better and brighter with a new branding.

Broome County is in the midst of a $4 million renovation of the BAGSAI softball facility along Lieutenant Van Winkle Drive near SUNY Broome in the Town of Dickinson.

Since its construction in 1980, the complex has been known as BAGSAI for the Binghamton Area Girls Softball Association Incorporated group of volunteers that helps to operate the facility.

Broome County is now offering to sell naming rights to the four field facility which is part of the county parks system.

The winning bid will receive signage that will be visible from nearby Interstate 81 as well as branding on all media and materials associated with tournaments at the complex.

The renovation work includes all-turf fields and lighting, making it the only softball complex of its kind in the state.

BAGSAI currently hosts the annual Section 4 championship, but with the upgrades, the county is hoping to lure the state softball championships and other major tournaments as well.