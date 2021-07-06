NAACP to hold community forum on racism

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome-Tioga NAACP is planned a virtual community forum this Thursday to discuss bias and its impact on communities of color in our area.

The conversation is titled “Looking in the Mirror: Reflections on Racism in Our Community.”

The discussion will include what bias looks like, how a person’s background influences how they perceive others and how bias is used to isolate and marginalize minority populations.

The event was inspired by a recent experience documented by the son of Carla Murray-Scott.

Murray-Scott says her son and ex-husband were confronted by residents in a predominantly white local neighborhood and made to feel unwelcome.

She wants to take that negative experience and turn it into a catalyst for positive change.

“I believe that Binghamton is one bad decision away from being in the national spotlight if these incidents continue to happen. So, we want to be proactive. The goal is to really work towards having our community be a space that is welcoming to everyone,” says Murray-Scott.

Thursday’s forum will be lead by NAACP President Nicole Sirju-Johnson and Vice President Lea Webb, both trained facilitators at Binghamton University.

Sirju-Johnson says she’s excited for the opportunity to share personal experiences because everyone has some level of bias.

“That manifests in different ways. Sometimes, it’s very conscious, we’re very intentional about how we communicate that information. And then other times, it comes out in ways that are really micro-aggressive. It has to be brought to your attention about what you’re actually doing. And so, that’s how we learn,” says Sirju-Johnson.

Murray-Scott says she hopes this leads to an ongoing conversation that fosters awareness and advocacy.

And she wants there to be consequences for people who attempt to use law enforcement as a means of intimidation.

The community forum begins at 5:30 Thursday and registration is limited.

You can register here.